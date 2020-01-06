6 killed in rain related incidents in Balochistan

QUETTA: Six people were killed after the roof of their house collapsed following heavy rains in Chaman’s Kali Luqman Saturday morning. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The area is located near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Six people were injured and they were taken to Civil Hospital, Chaman. The doctors, however, said that their condition is critical and they have been transferred to Quetta.

Meanwhile Provincial Capital Quetta, Ziarat and northern areas of Balochistan witnessed second spell of snowfall, as Quetta-Ziarat national Highway has been closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall.

Heavy traffic has been stopped at Khozak top near Chaman, due to safety precautions after heavy snow.

As the snowfall begins in the southern city of the country, gas pressure reduction and power load shedding continue to worsen the situation of the people of Quetta.

In the severe cold, people are facing difficulties.

According to details, a new spell of snowfall has started in northern areas of Balochistan including Quetta Valley, Ziarat, Kahan Mehtarzai, Khanozai, Toba Achakzai, Toba Kakri, Mastung and other areas.

Quetta snowfall intensifies cold, as tourist visits Ziarat and Kan Mehtarzai for double holiday. Though, Quetta-Ziarat National Highway has been closed due to heavy snowfall.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bashir Khan, snowfall on Quetta-Chaman highway forced to close route for traffic, at Khozak point. The administration is busy removing snow through heavy machinery at site, while appealed to the people to avoid unnecessary travel on the route.

According to the Meteorological Department, Quetta, Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Ziarat, Qilla Saifullah received snowfall with rain, while Turbat, Loralai, Tump, Buleda, Mund, Nukandi, Dalbandin, Nushki, Washuk, Gwadar, Qalat, Khuzdar, Barakhan, Sibi received light and heavy rains.

PDMA has alerted district officers, after possible rain and snowfall predictions.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more heavy rains and snowfall in different areas of Balochistan, including Quetta, Mastung, Qilla Abdullah, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Makran Division and other areas of Balochistan.

