5,189 inmates suffering from HIV/AIDS and other deadly diseases: report

ISLAMABAD: Some 5,189 prisoners in jails across the country are suffering from HIV/AIDS and other deadly diseases, showed a report submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari.

The court had earlier formed a commission, headed by Shireen Mazari, for making a complete report about the facilities and recommendations for reforms in jails,

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah resumed the hearing of a petition filed by a prisoner Khadim Hussain against poor health facilities in jails.

The report revealed that some 425 prisoners were diagnosed of HIV/AIDS. A further breakdown of the cases showed that in Punjab 225 male and two female convicts were suffering from the disease, 115 male and one female in Sindh was found contracted with the disease, while 39 cases were found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 13 in Balochistan.

Mazari’s report also showed that 65 per cent of the prisoners in jail are yet to be convicted as their cases are pending with the courts. The report shared that decisions of 55 per cent cases in Punjab, 71 per cent in KP, 70 per cent in Sindh and 59 per cent in Balochistan have not been announced. It further adds that 290 male and eight female prisoners in Punjab, 50 in Sindh, 235 in KP and 11 in Balochistan are mental patients.

Report further revealed that 1,832 prisoners have been diagnosed with Hepatitis, 173 are suffering from Tuberculosis, 594 are suffering from various mental disease, while 2,192 are suffering from other diseases.

The report shared that all district and central prisoners across Pakistan have access to hospitals but they lack important medical equipment such as ECG, X-Ray, ultrasound machines, oxygen cylinders, dental units, laboratories and beds in these prison hospitals.

Report revealed that 70 per cent of the prison staff is untrained and unaware of their duties under the Prison Rules.

Report highlighted another important issue of obtaining permission from Home Department for medical treatment outside the jails. 245 cases of medically ill prisoners are pending before the respective Home Departments with 232 cases in Sindh and 12 in Punjab.

During the hearing, Mazari hailed Justice Minallah for taking up the issue.

Justice Minallah remarked that Shireen Mazari was performing well for controlling human violations.

Mazari was also informed by the court that she did not need to appear in person. However, the minister told Justice Minallah that she wanted to submit the report herself.