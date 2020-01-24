2500 Km roads’ construction to facilitate people in Balochistan: Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has said that through construction of road network in all 33 districts the improvement of communication system was being made ensured while the provincial government from its own budget constructing approximately 2500 km long roads. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has said that through construction of road network in all 33 districts the improvement of communication system was being made ensured while the provincial government from its own budget constructing approximately 2500 km long roads.

“The restoration of roads affected due to recent rains and snow is underway and affected people are also being provided financial assistance,” he added.

Talking to a delegation of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Pishin, led by former food minister Asfand Yar Kakar, here on Friday, he said that entire Balochistan would be connected through road network and present government was taking all possible steps in this regard.

Provincial Ministers Sardar Abdul Rehman Kehtran, Mir Saleem Khosa, Metha Khan Kakar, Nawabzada Tariq Khan Magsi, parliamentary secretary Mir Sikandar Ali Umrani were also present on the occasion.

The delegation lauded the efforts of concerned government departments for providing relief to the masses during recent torrential snowfall and rains.

Assuring provision of funds for the completion of road from Aghbarg to Punchpai, chief minister said that all departments had been directed to initiate preparation of PSDP of upcoming fiscal year in which development projects of al l sectors would be incorporated in all districts.

Accepting the invitation of delegation to visit Pishin, chief minister said that he would visit Barshor and other areas of district next month.

