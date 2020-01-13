13 martyred, 20 injured as blast strikes Quetta mosque

QUETTA: Thirteen people were martyred and 11 others injured after a blast struck a mosque located at the city’s Ghousabad neighbourhood in Satellite Town, Friday.

According to police, DSP Amanullah was among the Thirteen persons who were martyred in the blast. Rescue teams arrived soon to shift the injured to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Police said they were trying to ascertain the nature of the blast and its impact. Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area to initiate an investigation into the incident.

Blast kills two in Quetta

Earlier this week on Tuesday, two people were killed and 14 were injured in a blast near McConaghey Road in Quetta.

Initial findings suggested that explosive material was installed on a bike, which was detonated in the proximity of an FC vehicle. Nearby shops were damaged and a motorcycle parked nearby caught fire in the explosion.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove condemned the blast. He said miscreants were trying to disturb the peaceful environment in the province.

More to follow