10 injured in Balochistan gas leakage blast

QUETTA: At least 10 people including women and children have been injured in a gas-leakage blast on Monday at Sarawan Town area of district Mastung. According to details, the gas leakage blast occurred in a house of district Mastung where 10 people including women and children receive burn wounds.

Rescue workers along with Levis Force rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nawab Ghos Buksh Raisani Hospital Mastung for medical treatment. Doctors in Hospital said, the injured being treated as they received minor burn injuries.

