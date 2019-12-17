Zia Langove for equal development of all districts

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Meer Zia Langove has said, government utilizing all resources to ensure provision of basic facilities in all districts added development of Kalat and Khaliqabad would benefits local population. He shared these views on Tuesday while meeting with various delegations at Khaliqabad added government has been keenly working on collective based development schemes in the province, Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Meer Zia Langove has said, government utilizing all resources to ensure provision of basic facilities in all districts added development of Kalat and Khaliqabad would benefits local population. He shared these views on Tuesday while meeting with various delegations at Khaliqabad added government has been keenly working on collective based development schemes in the province,

“Provincial Government believes in equal development of all districts hence development funds being released for every corner of Balochistan.” Langove said added CM Balochistan approved nine tube-wells for Khaliqabad.

“Provision of clean drinking water facility would ease water scarcity in Kalat and Khaliqabad.” Home Minister added.

Sharing views on law and order the Minister said, Government strengthening the capacity of Levis and Police in the province in order to avert security challenges. He directed Deputy Commissioner to establish office for Government Officers at District and Tehseel level pledged to address public woes on emergency basis,

“Following the direction of CM Balochistan, all departments earnestly working to complete their development schemes on given time frame.” The Home Minister added. He further stressed upon a mechanism in order to ensure utilization of provincial resources on development of masses.

