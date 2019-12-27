‘Year of growth’: PM vows to boost Pakistani economy in 2020

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that 2020 would be the year of growth for Pakistan. Job opportunities were big challenge for Pakistan but we would resolve it soon. Traders were afraid from National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that 2020 would be the year of growth for Pakistan. Job opportunities were big challenge for Pakistan but we would resolve it soon. Traders were afraid from National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said that to fully protect interests of the business community an ordinance is being brought to save them the fear of NAB. He said that the NAB should scrutinize only public office holders and stay away from the business community.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed that the government plans to develop tourism, and small and large scale industries. Government is taking initiatives to facilitate the business community in the country and I am personally supervising all arrangements in this regards, he said.

While speaking at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Top 25 Companies Awards event, the premier said the need of the hour was to incentivize the industries, help the business community, and focus on the small and medium-sized businesses, PM Imran Khan said that his leadership would keep reminding people about the previous governments and their policies. “People ask me why do I bash the past governments. It’s because we did not get a stable economy and our government is trying it’s best to overcome economic problems,” he added.

PM said that his adviser on finance and revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, had informed people about the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) efforts to bolster the economy. Imran Khan said economic team of the government will remain in touch with business community to facilitate them.

“A crucial problem was that the current account was in deficit, foreign exchange reserves had depleted, there were no dollars, debt worth Rs10 billion had to be repaid, and there was a serious risk of the country defaulting,” Khan said.

Prime Minister said that “We had to take some hard steps so that the country would not default. All those who understand this issue know what would have happened in case of a default and we have seen that happening in the Latin American countries and Lebanon.

Prime Minister said no state can progress without wealth creation and the government will provide utmost facilitation to the business community for this purpose.

“Thank God that the rupee has become stable the investor confidence returned. We have experienced hard times and are entering 2020 with good hopes. 2020 will be the year of growth,” he added.

PM Imran Khan noted that his team discussed the economic issues and efforts with State Bank of Pakistan Governor Dr Reza Baqir and his adviser on commerce, textiles, industries, and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, and talked about measures that would help the small and medium-sized businesses.

“The interest rate is high right now but, we will reduce it,” he said. “We will focus on getting investments and try to give jobs to youth and create an atmosphere where economic growth will be possible.

“We have to help investors, help businesses, and focus on job creation.”

Imran Khan also spoke of tourism as one of the most rapidly-growing industry, noting that it had “improved at a remarkable rate”.

He stressed again that his government would try to create jobs through this sector and that it would help Pakistan in providing employment to its people. “It will also play a role in bumping up our foreign reserves as foreign exchange is a given if tourism increases.

Noting that Condé Nast Traveler, a US-based luxury and lifestyle publication, had earlier this month named Pakistan as the number one place for tourists, he said the country would hopefully have an influx of more tourists.

“The internal tourism has increased to such an extent that local tourists cannot even find a hotel to stay sometimes. We need to focus and plan on boosting this sector in the upcoming years.

“Nine million Pakistanis living abroad now want to come to their homeland for tourism during the vacations. We can also counter Islamophobia through tourism,” the premier said.

Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan graced the occasion as chief guest and presented the awards to the winners. Arif Habib, Chairman, Arif Habib Group, received the award on behalf of the company.

Arif Habib Limited (AHL), one of Pakistan’s leading and largest brokerage and investment banking firms, has been recognized amongst the top 25 companies by the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

AHL is one of the six companies that have been recognised as a top company for all of the last three years (2016, 2017 & 2018). The PSX top 25 companies award is evaluated based on capital efficiency, profitability, free float of shares, transparency, corporate governance & investor relations, compliance with listing of companies & securities regulations and dividend pay-outs.

Habib appreciated the team of AHL, praising their hard work and dedication which he said had led to this recognition for the fifth consecutive year. He also said that PSX’s recognition of AHL is a testament of the company’s excellent financial and managerial performance.

Prime Minister distributed awards among the top 25 performers of the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

