Words used in Musharraf case verdict are beyond humanity, religion: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday said that the reservations expressed by the Pakistan Army over the special court’s verdict in high treason case against former president General (r) Pervez Musharraf have been proven true.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he said that the armed forces have rendered unmatched sacrifices for the stability in the country and we will not let this stability be compromised.

“We know how to protect integrity of the country,” he said and added we are under oath always to safeguard the country s interests and we have proven this in the past with the support of the nation.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that the words used in detailed verdict are “beyond humanity, religion, culture and any other values”.

Special Court verdict

On Tuesday, a special court in Islamabad has sentenced former president and top military official Pervez Musharraf to death in high treason case.

