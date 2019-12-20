Uproar in Balochistan Assembly over Musharraf death sentence

QUETTA: Uproar and exchange of hot words between opposition and treasury members witnessed in the Balochistan assembly session on the issue of Special Court’s detailed judgment regarding former President General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf death sentence, on Friday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The situation turned worsens when the Finance Minister, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi took the floor and on a point of order started speaking on the detail judgment of the special court. Opposition members Sanaullah Baloch and Akhtar Hussain Langove stood up and started speaking against the speech of the Finance Minister.

They pleased that the court’s judgment could not discuss in the house. They also strongly criticized General Musharraf and continued interruption during the speech of Mr. Buledi. In the meantime, some other members from both sides also stood up and started speaking in far and opposition.

Speaker, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, who was presiding over the session, said that court judgment could discuss in the house and allowed Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi to continue his speech. Minority member and parliamentary secretary on minority affairs Denesh Kumar also stood up on the occasion and supported Mr. Buledi. Hot words also exchanged between Denesh Kumar and opposition members. He also walked out from the house against some remarks of opposition’s Akhtar Hussain Langove. Denesh Kumar said that honorable member has no rights to pass such remarks about my community.

On the protest of minority member Mr. Langove withdraw his remarks and after that Denesh Kumar end his protest and retuned back in the house.

Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi criticized the opposition members and said that “it is which kind of democracy, in which the opposition members not allowing him to speak.” Despite, uproar in the house, Zahoor Ahmed Buledi continued his speech and said that the judgment against former President Pervez Musharraf created a jolt across the country, as he had not given chance of fair trial. “If someone in involve in any case he should be given opportunity to defend himself,” he said and added that nobody is above the law and he is not opposing trial against Musharraf.

He expressed his reservations about Musharraf in judgment and said that these remarks are against humanity, religion and ethics. He said that he was not defending General Musharraf but the order about the dragging of body and hanging it for three days openly is against the Islamic values about the dead body. He said we are living in a civilized world and such verdict defaming the name of the country.

Balochistan Assembly adopted a resolution with with majority, which demanded restoration of Students Union in the educational institutions in Balochistan. The Resolution regarding restoration of Student’ Unions was tabled by Sanaullah Baloch of Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal).

Speaking on the resolution Sana Baloch said, students unions have profound role in the cadre building among young students.

“Role of Students’ Union in the educational institution cannot be avoided. Government of Balochistan should contact federal government for the restoration of Students’ Union in the country,” Sana Baloch said. He said that student unions always played nursery of producing political leaders. “I myself is production of BSO and I prod on it,”

Sana said. He said that student unions should be restored cross the country.

Nasarullah Zerey of Pashtoonkhawa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) said, ‘Ban on students Unions will not bring fruitful results for the future politics in the country. He said that ban on students unions resulted in reacting problems for the students. He demanded that unions should be restored without any further delay. He said that it was dictator General Zia-ul-Haq and General Ayub Khan, who concerned these unions threat for their government and imposed ban on it.

Provincial minister for agriculture Engineer Zamarak Khan Achakzai added that it is necessary to restore the Students Union to strengthen democracy in the country.

Provincial Minister Public Health and Engineering PHE Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar stance was not in favor of the students ‘union. He said educational institutions are not supposed to be the laboratory of the political scientist. Parents send their children for studies not for taking part in the politics.

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetiran Minister for Food and Social welfare also expressed his some reservations about student unions and said that Supreme Court had imposed ban of these unions. However, he said that there should be some rules and regulations for the student union and before restoring these unions such rules and regulations must be adopted.

