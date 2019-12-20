Turbat city win football tourney 

QUETTA: Turbat City were crowned champions when they defeated DFA Gwadar 1-0 in the final of the Tapal Family Mixture and Tuc Makran Football Championship concluded in Quetta on Thursday.
Shah Nawaz hit the lone goal in the 22nd minute. Turbat City received a cash prize of Rs 70,000 besides trophy, while Gwadar were handed over Rs 50,000 along with the runners-up trophy.
Similarly, Rs 5000 each was given to the leading scorer Shah Nawaz, best goalkeeper Amir Ismail of Turbat City, best player of the tournament Nadeem Raja and best defender Siraj Mohammad.