Turbat city win football tourney 

QUETTA: Turbat City were crowned champions when they defeated DFA Gwadar 1-0 in the final of the Tapal Family Mixture and Tuc Makran Football Championship concluded in Quetta on Thursday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Turbat City were crowned champions when they defeated DFA Gwadar 1-0 in the final of the Tapal Family Mixture and Tuc Makran Football Championship concluded in Quetta on Thursday.

Shah Nawaz hit the lone goal in the 22nd minute. Turbat City received a cash prize of Rs 70,000 besides trophy, while Gwadar were handed over Rs 50,000 along with the runners-up trophy.

Similarly, Rs 5000 each was given to the leading scorer Shah Nawaz, best goalkeeper Amir Ismail of Turbat City, best player of the tournament Nadeem Raja and best defender Siraj Mohammad.

Like this: Like Loading...