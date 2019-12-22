Speakers call for promoting regional languages and literature in Balochistan

QUETTA: Speakers at seminar have said that our leaders despite difficulties and lack of resources played vital role in promotion of positive norms of journalism and literature which are road modals for us. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Speakers at seminar have said that our leaders despite difficulties and lack of resources played vital role in promotion of positive norms of journalism and literature which are road modals for us.

They said that the regular publication of Monthly Balochi Zind for last two decades is part of this serious, adding that in democratic societies journalism is considered as the forth pillar of state.

They said that promotion of journalism and literature is directly related to the development of society while media also plays role to inform the masses about global and national affairs that also keeps high the mental level of common man.

They said Yousuf Aziz Magsi, Malik Muhammad Pana, Abdul Karim Shorish, Muhammad Hussain Honka, Noor Muhammad, Mir Gul Khan Naseer, Azat Jamaldini, Abdul Samad Khan Achakzai, Ghulam Muhammad Shahwani and many other such personalities in spite of hardships played unique role in the promotion and development of journalism and literature in Balochistan.

Chief Minister Balochistan Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch, renowned journalist Wasatullah Khan, spokesman government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani, Professor Dr Nadir Bakht, Amir Rana, Latif Baloch and others expressed these views while expressing their views during the 20 years’ celebrations of Monthly Balochi Zind magazine.

The event was comprised into three sessions with the theme of “20 years of Balochi Zind”.

Professor Dr. Nadir Bakth chaired the first and inaugural session while other special guest of the session was well-known journalist Amir Rana who had come from Islamabad to attend this ceremony.

Other speakers Munir Ahmed Badini, Agha Gul, Ghulam FArooq, Rahat Malik, Irfan Ahmed Baigh, Dr. Zenat Sana Baloch, Muhammad Rafiq Maghari and Shabir Rakhsani expressed their views in detail over the renowned personalities of Balochistan who contributed for the promotion of journalism and literature.

They said that their efforts were our joint culture historical heritage and they are proud of this joint culture and literary heritage, adding that Balochi Zind worked for materialization of this dream and it deserves a lot of appreciations.

They said that there are over 35 languages in Pakistan which are close to extinction and three languages are from Thar area.

They said that the big languages absorb small languages and those languages could survive which have the strength of process of insertion besides the globalization has also contributing extinction of small languages.

They said that Monthly Balochi Zind and other magazines of national languages were playing role for the protection of our languages, culture and literary heritage because through expression of creativity we could keep our languages alive.

In second session, renowned journalist Wasatullah Khan chaired and the special guest of Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch while Spokesman Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani, Yaya Rehki, Abid Mir, Dr Umbrian Mengal, Noor Khan Muhammad Hassani, Waheed Zaher, Tahir Hakeem Baloch, Rahim Mehr, Abdul Kareem Baryalay, Bijar Marri also spoken on the occasion.

The third and last session was chaired by Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch while PFUJ’s president Shahzada Zulfiqar and Fatima Khan expressed their views. They said that Balochi Zind for the preserving of political and literary history of Balochistan and for the promotion of languages and literature playing an important role.

They said that Balochi Zind and his founder Yar Muhammad Badini explored the Balochs of Turkmenistan, Kenya, Oman and other parts of the world and published special researched oriented editions over personalities of Balochistan hailing from journalism, politics and literature which are great asset for the people interested in research.

On the occasion, the messages of Balochs Muhammad Sherdil from Turkmenistan, Abdul Sattar Purdili from Afghanistan, Karina Jahani from Sweden and Sarwar Javed were also read in the event who had felicitated Yar Jan Badini and Monthly Balochi Zind for completing its two decades.-

Like this: Like Loading...