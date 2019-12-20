Socio-economic development of Balochistan govt’s top priority: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday day said that socio-economic development of Balochistan was the top priority of his government. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Talking to a parliamentary party delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Balochistan chapter, PM Imran said that bringing improvement in the lives of people of Balochistan was among the utmost priorities of the incumbent government.

He said that the federal government was committed to provide every possible assistance to the provincial government for the development and progress of Balochistan.

The prime minister said that after bringing economic stability in the country, the government was focusing on industries and generating job opportunities for youth.

The delegation comprised National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, MNA Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Munawara Munir and others.

Earlier on March 29, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated his resolve for development of Balochistan and said it’s prime responsibility of the state to provide protection, health, education and other basic facilities to its citizens.

“We are trying to establish more centres for training in Balochistan.”

This he had stated while addressing a ceremony in Quetta, after performing groundbreaking of Balochistan Medical Complex and Quetta- Zhob (N-50 motorway), CPEC western alignment leading, here in Quetta today.

