Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27 to mark Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on December 27 (Friday) on account of the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on December 27 (Friday) on account of the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

In a notification issued by the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department of the provincial government, December 27 has been declared a public holiday throughout the province.

All offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the control of the provincial government would remain closed on the day, the notification read.

The ongoing week will also have another public holiday as December 25 (Wednesday) is when Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was born. His birthday also coincides with Christmas.

Earlier this month, Pakistan People’s Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had said that his party would observe the death anniversary of Benazir at Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi on Dec 27.

