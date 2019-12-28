Selected rulers won’t be tolerated any more: Ghafoor Haideri

QUETTA: Final Days of Umarani regime have been numbered because people of Pakistan were fed-up from selected regime ruining country’s economy. Former Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Ghafoor Haideri said. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Final Days of Umarani regime have been numbered because people of Pakistan were fed-up from selected regime ruining country’s economy. Former Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Ghafoor Haideri said.

He shared these views while addressing party workers here in Quetta on Saturday lashed-out over Prime Minister’s statement that 2020 would be year of jobs adding the man who ended jobs of hundreds of thousands employees of Benazir Income Support Program claiming to impart jobs,

“The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s regime emerged through rigged elections can’t cable to run the country because majority sitting ministers in federal cabinet fond of false claims instead of deliver for masses.” The Secretary General of JUI F added.

“Industries are being closed down in the country, economy has reached near edge of destruction hence 2020 would be proven as end of selected government.” Ghafoor Haideri added.

Calling the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice retd Javed Iqbal, he said, the Chairman should implement his statement regarding action against government minister involved in corruption,

“Instead of becoming part of Federal Government’s vengeance, NAB needs to be remained neutral.” Ghafoor Haideri added.

“Current Minister for Defense is accused of mega corruption in KPK province but today he has been running the Minister of Defense because NAB unable to take action against government’s ministers.” The Former Deputy Chairman Senate added.

