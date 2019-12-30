Saudi FM visit

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry who assumed charge recently Prince Faisal bin Farhan, visited Islamabad on Thursday on his maiden visit to Pakistan. The kingdom and Pakistan enjoy a deep-rooted and longstanding fraternal relationship where the personal rapport between leaders is an essential ingredient. Prince Faisal also called on Prime Minister Khan in the presence of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureishi. It was not merely a courtesy call but an occasion to discuss a whole gamut of matters of mutual interest. Earlier, the two foreign ministers had a one-on-one meeting. It was after that meeting that Qureshi thanked the leadership of the kingdom for its continued support on Kashmir. Kashmir is rightly called a nuclear flashpoint posing a grave danger to world peace. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The visit was being given more importance than usual because it came after Pakistan did not send any representation to the Summit in Kuala Lumpur, following Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia. He bailed on the Kuala Lumpur moot after that visit, after first having agreed to attend. There was a proposal that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi should lead a delegation to the Summit, but even that was given up. Mr Khan came under much criticism for having caved in to economic pressures, because Saudi Arabia and the UAE had provided it aid packages last year, which paved the way for the IMF package to which the government agreed.

Such high-level visits have both a substantive and symbolic value. On the symbolic side, the visit depicted the importance that Saudi Arabia attaches to its relations with Pakistan. On the substantive side, both countries consult each other on a regular basis in order to update their policy responses on various issues. This relationship will bloom further for the benefit of our region and the Muslim Ummah.

In the meantime, Saudi Prince Muhammad bin Salman went ahead with his planned visit to India and without saying any word on Kashmir, inked billion-dollar trade pacts. The same gestures came from the United Arab Emirates. Shockingly, Pakistan found very little support on Kashmir in the wider Muslim world, especially Gulf countries.

The official outcome was not known, because no official statement, customary after such visits, was issued. This would normally mean that there had been no agreement of any kind, but sources had disclosed that Prince Farhan had said that Saudi Arabia was planning to call an OIC Foreign Ministers’ meeting on Kashmir. One the one hand this affords the Saudis deniability. India does not want Kashmir discussed in any international forum, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi made its point to visit Gulf capitals after his government acted against Kashmiri autonomy, where he was lionised heavily. On the other hand, Turkey and Malaysia had both taken strong stances against India on Kashmir, with Malaysia even facing a palm-oil import ban from India.

The whole episode showed Pakistan in a poor light. Pakistan showed that its commitment to the Kashmir cause came second to its economic interests. It also left Mr Khan with a stain on his conduct of diplomacy that may mean that Pakistan will be trusted the least by those powers which have given it the most support. Now, in gratitude for not attending the Malaysian summit, the kingdom has agreed to invoke the OIC platform for the advancement of the cause of Kashmir. That will be a great development at the diplomatic level. Over the years, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have developed fraternal and strategic ties and helped each other protect mutual interests. Pakistan must reach out to Malaysia, Turkey, and Iran for dispelling all misunderstandings in the wake of the KL summit debacle. Also, Pakistan needs to adhere to professional norms in the matter of foreign policy.

