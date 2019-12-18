Roundtable: Call to enact law for protection of journalists

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly’s Parliamentary Task Force for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Peace and Justice Network, Parliamentary Commission for Human Rights and UNESCO conducted workshop on Harmony for SDGs 16.10, Reporting Mechanism and Multi Stakeholders Consensus discussing safety of Journalists and Freedom of Speech in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly’s Parliamentary Task Force for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Peace and Justice Network, Parliamentary Commission for Human Rights and UNESCO conducted workshop on Harmony for SDGs 16.10, Reporting Mechanism and Multi Stakeholders Consensus discussing safety of Journalists and Freedom of Speech in Balochistan.

Chairperson of the Task Force Bushra Rind, Members Provincial Assembly Naseer Shahwani, Asghar Tareen, Younus Zehri, Jan Titus, Shakeela Naveed Dehwar, Zeenat Shahwani, Shahana Kakar, Secretary Assembly and officers from Director General Public Relations have attended the workshop.

Thoroughly briefing the participants regarding 16.10 SDGs the Senior Technical Advisor National Parliamentary Task Force Muhammad Shafique Chaudery said, access of information and law become imperative to build a developed society,

“Federal and Provincial regimes should introduce new legislations regarding safety of Journalists and Freedom of Speech as article 19 secured the rights of every citizen.” He said stressed upon strong communication and data gathering for protection of freedom of speech.

He further said, Federal Government going to unveil Journalists Safety, Security, Protection and Welfare Bill 2019 that would be beneficial for Journalist community in Pakistan.

The Parliamentarians in the workshop stressed upon establishing a committee in order to achieve the goals for freedom of speech added the elected members should contribute their role regarding new legislations.

Addressing the workshop representative of Planning and Development Department Arif Shah said, provincial government has been utilizing all resources to implement Chief Minister Jam Kamal’s pledge of good governance and development in the province,

“Balochistan has been pushed on development track while solid measures being taken out to uplift development process in Balochistan.”

Chairman of BA SDGs Task Force and Parliamentary Secretary Bushra Rind expelled claims that Balochistan is deprived province added fortunately we blessed with educated and talented youth,

“Government of Balochistan has been utilizing all resources for development of masses.” She said.

Like this: Like Loading...