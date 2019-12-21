Rind hopeful about Balochistan’s uplift after meeting with PM

QUETTA: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Pakistan, Parliamentary Head of PTI in Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took special interest in Balochistan’s issues, during the meeting, while assuring that those issues will be resolve. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Pakistan, Parliamentary Head of PTI in Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took special interest in Balochistan’s issues, during the meeting, while assuring that those issues will be resolve.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is specifically interested in the development and prosperity of Balochistan,” Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind said after meeting PM Imran with the delegation. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led by Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, informed the Prime Minister about the issues in their respective constituencies.

“The Prime Minister gave full assurance to solve all the problems,” Parliamentary head of PTI in Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind said.

He further said that issues related to party affairs, PTI workers and Balochistan were discussed in the meeting, while there was no discussion held regarding Balochistan government or CM Jam Kamal, as he denied reports of dissent and complaints published in the newspapers.

He said that some of the newspapers and social media elements that feared our unity had run such baseless news and rumors. “All the parliamentary committees of PTI are united,” Rind said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan, Sardar Yar M Rind had met Prime Minister Imran Khan one-on-one after the parliamentary meeting yesterday. The Prime Minister told Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind that he will hold detailed talks with Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal over PTI Balochistan.

“There are no difference in the coalition government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Balochistan Awami Party,” Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind insisted.

PM Imran Khan also assured Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind about the timely completion of mega projects of federal government including Kachi Canal, CPEC. Imran Khan directed the concerned authorities to complete the projects on time.

