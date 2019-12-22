Rally taken out in support of Musharraf

QUETTA: A rally and public gathering held in Quetta to show solidarity with Pakistan Army, former Army Chief and President General (R) Pervez Musharraf, as tribal and political leaders urged court to review decision against ex-military chief. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: A rally and public gathering held in Quetta to show solidarity with Pakistan Army, former Army Chief and President General (R) Pervez Musharraf, as tribal and political leaders urged court to review decision against ex-military chief.

Tribal leader Musa Jan Achakzai, Manan Achakzai and others participating in the rally in favor of former President Pervez Musharraf have said that his decision has been brought sorrow to the hearts of his loved ones. “Pervez Musharraf, who had served the country and the nation, cannot be forgotten for his services.

A rally pulled out of Quetta Airport Road in favor of former President Pervez Musharraf, reached Hockey Chowk after marching through various highways. The participants held Pakistani flags, while chanting slogans in favor of Pervaiz Musharraf and Army.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, tribal leader Musa Jan said he and other patriots have staged rally from airport road to Zarghoon road, to show solidarity for the Pervaiz Musharraf.



Musa Jan Achakzai, Manan Achakzai and others said that former president Pervez Musharraf has defended the country at every stage, but regrettably, this man, who is hero for the nation is also being called a traitor today.

They said that the services of Pervez Musharraf cannot be forgotten. “People of Balochistan and people of Pakistan stand with their Army Chief and President.”

Several political, tribal and religious leaders addressed on the occasion, urged the court to revisit its decision against Pervaiz Musharraf.

Like this: Like Loading...