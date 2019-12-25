Quetta-Ziarat highway to be upgraded: CM Balochistan

QUETTA: In order to uplift tourism in Balochistan Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Wednesday announced to upgrade Quetta-Ziarat Highway as two-way road calling Ziarat as province’s most popular tourist sport. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: In order to uplift tourism in Balochistan Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Wednesday announced to upgrade Quetta-Ziarat Highway as two-way road calling Ziarat as province’s most popular tourist sport.

He shared these views while addressing Quaid Day ceremony at Ziarat Residency directed authorities to start survey of Quetta-Ziarat highway following tourist rush in the mountainous hill-station.

“Incumbent Government keenly utilizing all resources to uplift tourism in Balochistan hence Ziarat valley has been declared as appropriate sport for booming tourism in the province.” Chief Minister said pledged to contact Federal Government in order to install LPG plant in Ziarat.

Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Waseem Ashraf, Inspector General of Frontier Corps Major General Fayaz Hussain, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, Provincial Ministers and Government officials were present in the Quaid Day ceremony.

Jam Kamal said, government of Balochistan would ensure facilities for citizens of Ziarat valley added the Ziarat Town would be developed in order to make sure facilities for tourists comes from other cities of Pakistan,

“Tourism would yield job opportunities for local population thus provincial government serious to uplift toirusm.” Jam Kamal said.

Lauding the announcement the local tribes and resident of Ziarat valley have thanked the Chief Minister.

