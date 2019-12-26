Quddus Bizenjo expresses distrust in CM Kamal

QUETTA: Tough Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has modest and good personality and character but he foiled in proving himself as good Chief Minister hence we can’t let BAP be spoiled due to one man’s week performance. Bizenjo added. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Tough Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has modest and good personality and character but he foiled in proving himself as good Chief Minister hence we can’t let BAP be spoiled due to one man’s week performance. Bizenjo added.

Finally rifts inside provincial government and ruling Balochistan Awami Party as Speaker BA and caretaker Governor Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed distrust on CM Jam Kamal vowed to strengthen BAP in the province.

“We had decided to work as team in order to address the issues of Balochistan because people of Balochistan trusted BAP in general elections thus we are questionable before masses regarding government’s performance.” Quddus Bizenjo said while talking to Journalists on Thursday.

He further said, I respect Jam Kamal Aliyani as human being as I found him as modest having good character, “Jam shb has a good vision for the province but he didn’t prove himself as good CM of Balochistan.” Quddus Bizenjo added.

He also questioned the performance of Chief Minister Balochistan terming him week in leading the affairs of the province.

“We are not got elected to enjoy the protocol, we must have to perform for general public.” The caretaker Governor added.

“The picture I have been seeing might be proven wrong but people of Balochistan loosing hopes on BAP thus we can’t let be spoiled our party due to weak performance of one single man.” Bizenjo added.

It was pertinent to mention here that Quddus Bizenjo accompanied with his like-minded parliamentarians toppled down the PML N regime in Balochistan in January 2018 by tabling no-confidence move against the then Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri.

He served as Chief Minister Balochistan for six months from January till the caretaker regime in the province.

