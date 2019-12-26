Public service top priority: Naeem Bazai

QUETTA: Provincial Adviser for Excise and Taxation Malik Naeem Khan Bazai has said that by initiating development works, we will prove that public service is our top priority, whether we are in power or not. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Provincial Adviser for Excise and Taxation Malik Naeem Khan Bazai has said that by initiating development works, we will prove that public service is our top priority, whether we are in power or not.

“All available resources are being utilized for the development of the area and the prosperity of the people and I will try my best to fulfill the promises made to the people,” Malik Naeem Bazai said while expressing his views during the visit of various villages of Panjpai.

He said that serving the people, remains a top priority of provincial government, through initiating development work. “It is our responsibility to provide basic facilities to people,” he added and said that government is serving the people without prejudice, under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, who is working hard to end Balochistan’s backwardness.

“Soon, our province will be acheive the aimed development,” the Provincial Adviser on this occasion said and announced water supply, construction of roads, electricity towers, school buildings, medicines in BHU in Killi Sardar Nabi Bakhsh Sumalani, Killi Shadeeni, Killi Syedaal Kach, Killi Muhammad Khel, Killi Chachizai, Killi Mikhanzai and Town Bazar Panjpai.

The Provincial Adviser Malik Naeem Khan Bazai also inaugurated the construction work of Killi Sardar Nabi Bakhsh Sumalanii, Killi Syedaal Kach and Killi Shadeeni roads.

On this occasion, Malik Israr presented the provincial adviser Malik Naeem Khan Bazai with the award of public friendship and service. ۔

