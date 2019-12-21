Public issues to be resolve soon: Sardar Khetran

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Food and Population Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran has said, Government of Balochistan seriously taking measures to ensure relief for general masses adding BAP led government represents the people of Balochistan Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Food and Population Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran has said, Government of Balochistan seriously taking measures to ensure relief for general masses adding BAP led government represents the people of Balochistan

He shared these views on Saturday while presiding a meeting to review the performance of all departments in district Barkhan vowed to ensure basic facilities to people of one of deprived districts of Balochistan,

“Government is responsible to make access of educational, health and clean drinking water for masses hence under CM Balochistan leadership, the government has been earnestly working to address public issues.” Sardar Kethran said vowed no compromise on uplifting development of district Barkhan.

He further said, CM Jam Kamal pledged to visit Barkhan in which he would announced various development schemes for the district while he would inaugurate on-going and new schemes for people of Barkhan.

He directed all government employees to ensure their presence in offices assuring the departments that government would address the issues pestering government officers.

