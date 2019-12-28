PTI govt to complete its 5-year tenure: Babar Yousafzai

QUETTA: The leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Balochistan and former Spokesman Babar Yousafzai has said, people of Pakistan trusted on Prime Minister Imran Khan in last general elections thus some politicians are unable to digest the honest government in Pakistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Some opposition members have been calling 2020 as end of PTI Government but instead of spreading false claims, they should wait for five years because Prime Minister and his cabinet would complete five years’ tenure.” Yousafzai added on Saturday in responded to opposition’s remarks.

“Unfortunately Pakistan has been surrounded by external and internal threats but current political and military leadership at one page in order to steer Pakistan out from current challenges.” He said added public-friendly policies of current regime being yielded positive results for masses.

Responding to JUI F leader Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, the provincial leader of PTI Balochistan said, Maulana shb in too much hurry to return to his previous residence at Blue-Area of Islamabad but instead of fooling the nation, he should accept his defeat in last elections,

“People of Pakistan elected PTI Government thus word selected doesn’t mean to us.” He added.

