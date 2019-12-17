Provision of facilities to public crucial for durable solution of problem: Yasinzai

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Justice Retd Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has said that all the issues including health, education, economy and others would be solved through provision of Justice on equality basis in the province. “We had to wait until the end of 1970 and the establishment of the province and even after Balochistan received the status of the province, unfortunately no comprehensive strategy and concrete steps to remove the people’s issues are witnessed. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Justice Retd Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has said that all the issues including health, education, economy and others would be solved through provision of Justice on equality basis in the province. “We had to wait until the end of 1970 and the establishment of the province and even after Balochistan received the status of the province, unfortunately no comprehensive strategy and concrete steps to remove the people’s issues are witnessed.

“We must learn from past mistakes and make sure that these mistakes are not repeated,” Governor Balochistan said while addressing the participants of the National Security Workshop Balochistan, which held in Quetta club. A large number of political, social and education professionals from different walks of life participated in the workshop.

Participants of the workshop on this occasion asked several questions, while Governor Balochistan replied in detail. Governor Balochistan presented a detailed overview of the geographical political and economic history of the province after the establishment of Pakistan, he said that for about 73 years, during the course of many political cleavages and problems of law and order were also raised but teaching them, there was no success in dealing with the problem and the feeling of deprivation continued to rise among the people of Balochistan.

“Balochistan remained behind, mainly due to their poverty, backwardness, illiteracy, lack of basic economic services and lack of focus on the areas of health and education which are still being issued. The 18th Amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan is of great importance with regard to the rights and sovereignty of the provinces, but it cannot be ignored that we still do not have the capacity to deal with all these issues.

He said, conscientious efforts are underway in this regard and it is hoped that gradually the desired goals will be achieved. Governor Balochistan said that since 2013, there has been improvement in the law and order situation in which the role of security forces is key. “The full support of the people of the country is also commendable and the democratic, positive constructive role of local political organizations deserves tribute,” he added.

Governor Balochistan said that there would be some flaws in the implementation of the judicial system. The performance of the courts has improved in a few years and in Balochistan. “2016, the catalog of the month in which the tragic events of terrorism against our lawyers and we lost most senior legal experts”.

He said that a sustainable solution to the problems facing the people needs to be comprehensively planned and implemented in the context of public friendly policies and highly qualified institutions of higher education in this regard. Governor Balochistan congratulated the workshop organizers and said that they should organize awareness workshop for proper strategies and exchange of information.

