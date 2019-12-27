Provincial Ministers sees no threat to BAP govt

QUETTA: The Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi has thrown-out the stance of Speaker Quddus Bizenjo regarding performance of Chief Minister Balochistan adding if Speaker has any complaints, he can discuss with cabinet or Chief Minister. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Balochistan Awami Party and coalition government moving forward under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani, claims regarding rifts inside provincial government are basesless.” Zahoor Buledi said while addressing a news conference on Friday here at Chief Minister Secretariat.

Accompanied with Provincial Ministers Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Saleem Khosa and Spokesman to provincial government Liaquat Shahwani, the cabinet members categorically rejected the negative gesture depicted by Speaker Qudus Bizenjo,

“I believe the Speaker needs to be serious toward functionality of Balochistan Assembly because being speaker he merely attended 17 proceedings out of 147 sessions.” Buledi said added being senior leader and politicians of Balochistan Awami party we respect him.

“Instead of using social media platform, Mr. Bizenjo should have approached the cabinet members even Chief Minister in order to share his grievances and views over government’s performance.”

The ruling ministers also slammed opposition parties over opposition’s consecutive uproar in provincial assembly,

“The opposition members in last week’s session mysteriously set a sit-in inside the Assembly and suddenly ended the protest, but now they attempting to achieve incomplete agenda by spreading false allegations against provincial government.” The cabinet members said lamented over opposition’s claims of in- house change with the support of treasury members.

Sharing views on reversal of provincial funds to Federal Government the Finance Minister said, Balochistan was the only province in Pakistan having opportunity that the Federal Government can’t decline the 9% share of our province,

“Provincial Government has released rupees 291 billion rupees for non-development program while 36 billion rupees issues for development schemes.”

“We have allocated rupees 70 million rupees for Micro Finance Program while 400 million rupees announced for Quetta Master Planning.” Buledi said added Hospitals in Gawadar being upgraded with total funds of rupees four billions.

Provincial Minister for Food and Population Sardar Abdul Rehman Kethran has expressed full trust on CM Jam Kamal added current Chief Minister has a vision for the province hence government has been uplifting development schemes across the province,

“I challenge 165 members of the assembly to identify any district of the province where current government didn’t commence development projects.” Kethran said added if they point-out I would resign from my seat.

The Spokesman to provincial government Liaquat Shahwani has refuted opposition’s claims adding government has allocated 32 billion rupees for Sariyab Development Program, “Sariba road being expanded with total budget of 7 billion rupees while rupees 3 billion allocated for only PB-32 Sariab.”

