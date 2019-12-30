Prime suspect in Mansehra boy rape case arrested

MANSEHRA: Police in Mansehra on Sunday arrested the prime suspect — a religious teacher at a seminary — in connection with the rape case of a minor student.

According to police, Qari Shamsuddin was arrested along with four alleged accomplices, including his brother.

A medical examination of the victim has confirmed that he was raped and subjected to torture, the police said.

The report detailed that the boy had wounds on his elbows while his eyes were swollen.

The seminary administration has, however, denied the allegation levelled on its faculty member. It said that another student named Shamsuddin — the prime suspect’s namesake — had been involved in a fight with the victim.

The admin denied any knowledge of rape but said that the teacher had been wrongfully blamed due to similar names. It also claimed that the teacher had surrendered to the police himself instead of being arrested.

The local authorities had sealed the seminary after the incident.