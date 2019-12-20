PPP believes in democracy, sacrificed for this cause: CM Sindh

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is against any kind of interference which is against the constitution and against the principles of the democracy. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“We are a democratic party and we believe in democracy which is evident from the fact that our leadership has sacrificed their lives for the cause of democracy.”

While talking to media just after attending Senior Management Course (SMC) graduation ceremony here on Friday at National Institute of Management (NIM), Karachi, Murad Ali has said that the constitution of Pakistan was federal and democratic and the credit of giving a unanimous constitution to this country went to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, a great leader of all times and “it is become responsibility each and every one of us to protect it in true letter and spirit,” he said.

To a question, the chief minister said that if the judgment pronounced in high treason case has flaws then there were relevant forums for its redressal. “We must avoid developing controversy on the irrelevant issues because the country was passing through a very critical phase,” he said and added the political parties were capable enough to steer the country out of present quagmire.

Replying to a question, he said that he would attend the CCI (Council for Common Interests) meeting the prime minister has called on December 23. “There are various issues between one province with another [province] and that between the provinces and the federation which the federal government has to resolve under Legislative List Part-II through CCI meetings.

He added that the federal government resolves its important issues by holding weekly cabinet meeting, similarly it has to convene the CCI meeting within or after every three months to resolve the issues of the provinces with the federation.

Talking about the issues of Sindh he would raise in the CCI, the chief minister said under Article 158 of the constitution, the people of the province from where natural oil and gas were produced have first and foremost right to use them. “I have to establish it in the CCI,” he said and added the other issues include recovery of Rs7 billion the federal government had deducted at source in 2016 and the permission for installation of power plant on CJ Link Canal was illegal and unconstitutional for which he has to talk in the CCI.

He added that work on Jamshoro-Sehwan road was going on at snail’a pace though his government had paid 50 per cent of its cost some two and half years ago to the federal government.

To a question, he brushed aside the impression that the prime minister had sent him any message through any of the secretaries. He said that he has not received any such message but they would meet in the CCI’s meeting as he hoped that it would not be postponed.

Meanwhile addressing the graduates of the NIMS, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the friction emerged among all the stakeholders in the country needed to be reduced at once.

“Pakistan is faced with serious issues of economy and the governance, therefore, at this juncture, the growing friction would be detrimental to the country,” he said and added “the people of Pakistan authorized political parties by voting them to power to resolve their issues under their mandate.

Addressing the outgoing SMC graduates/officers, he said that this training had qualified them for the promotion to grade BS-20. “You must follow the rule and regulations framed for the conduct of officers,” he said and added the law was very clear how an officer should demonstrate his conduct while serving with a government, with his superiors, with his junior and with common men. “If you follow them you will be able to perform better,” he said.

Shah congratulated the newly passing out SMC officers and urged them to go out in the field with new spirit of service to the people of this province and the country, “Wherever you get your posting”.

The chief minister also distributed degrees among the passing out officers of SMC.

