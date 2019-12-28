PM Imran highlights govt’s efforts, ‘record fund allocation’ to uplift tribal districts

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that his government has allocated record amount of funds for the development of tribal districts to “remove the sense of deprivation among the locals”,

The prime minister, while speaking to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet in Peshawar, said that the purpose of merging the region formerly called Fata (Federally Administered Tribal Area) with the province was to ensure that its development catches up with other parts of the country.

PM Imran said that providing job opportunities to the youth of the tribal districts is among the top priorities of the government.

During the meeting, PM Imran directed the authorities to take effective steps to enhance trade and business activities for the socio-economic development of the tribal districts.

The premier also told the ministers to focus on promoting tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He further said that Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in making investments in tourism sector as he again instructed the KP government to focus on fully exploiting the tourism potential in the province.