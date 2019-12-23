PM Imran chairs CCI meeting, assures provinces of giving fair share of funds

ISLAMABAD: All provinces would be given their fair share, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday as he chaired a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) after a year-long hiatus.oo Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

ISLAMABAD: All provinces would be given their fair share, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday as he chaired a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) after a year-long hiatus.

During the CCI’s 41st session, which had a 16-point agenda, talks on national-level issues between centre and provinces were held. PM Imran underscored that all of the provinces — Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab — would be given their fair share of money.

The premier also said the government would resolve the complexities pertaining to the issue of funds’ allotment.

Rules dictate that the CCI should meet at least once every 90 days but it had not been convened since November 2018. In its last meeting, the members had expressed concern over the rapid population growth and decided to constitute National and Provincial Task Forces to be headed by prime minister and chief ministers.

Like this: Like Loading...