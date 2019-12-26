Pakistan doesn’t need to do anything, Indians will stand against Modi: PM Imran

PIND DADAN KHAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan won’t be needed as the Indian citizens have now stood up against its Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of Jalalpur Canal at Pind Dadan Khan on Thursday, he prayed for the Pakistan Army Jawan who was martyred in unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and said that Indian PM Narendra Modi has turned the Occupied Kashmir into a jail for past couple of months.

Imran Khan said he has been warning the world that Modi can do anything to divert world attention from the Occupied Kashmir, where eight million people have been under siege for about five months.

“India has been deliberately committing ceasefire violations along the LoC to divert attention of the world from the IOJK,” Imran Khan said and added Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa assured him Pakistan Army was ready for India in case of an attack.

The prime minister said first Modi slaughtered thousands of Muslims in Gujrat and now he is killing innocent Muslims in Kashmir, adding that what Hitler did to Jews, the Indian PM is going to do against the Muslims.

Imran Khan said: “No country can make progress without elimination of corruption, adding that corrupt elements steal public money meant for the welfare of the common people. He urged the people to stand by him to defeat corrupt mafia in the country.”

He went on to say that now the county has come out of the difficult phase due to effective measures taken by the government to stabilize economy in 2010.

“The next year will open up an era of development, progress, prosperity, and job opportunities,” he said adding now trade deficit is reducing, foreign remittances and investments are increasing.

The PM said he has special connection with the area from Jhelum to Mianwali and is very well aware of people s problems and congratulated the people of Jhelum, Khushab, and Pind Dadan Khan for having the Jalalpur Canal.

“The project will irrigate about 1,72,000 acres of land and provide drinking water to the people of this area. He said this project should have been started some 120 years before, which unfortunately, could not materialize.”