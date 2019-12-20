Pakistan Army being targeted through campaign: Fawad

Federal Minster for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry , in a reference to the special court’s verdict in the Musharraf treason case, said on Friday that the Pakistan Army is being targeted through a special campaign and the matter is not limited to the former military dictator only.

The minister, in a series of tweets today, commented the detailed verdict handed down by a special court on Thursday, which had been strongly criticised by the military and the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth of the Peshawar High Court had stated in paragraph 66 of the order: “We direct Law Enforcement Agencies to strive their level best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03, days.”

Addressing a press conference after the order, DG ISPR Maj Gen Ghafoor had said the army would counter any designs that threaten its institutional integrity.

The minister echoed the same stance and referred to the earlier judgments of the Supreme Court (penned by Justice Qazi Faez Isa) in the Faizabad Dharna case and the judgment (penned by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah) in the army chief tenure extension case.

“ISI was dragged into [Tehreek-e] Labbaik sin-in case and then the extension issue was made controversial and now a famous former army chief is disgraced,” Fawad stated.

He said that the series of events is no longer a judicial or a legal issue and “has gone beyond that”.

Fawad also warned of “anarchy” in the country if the institution of army was divided or weakened.

“General Bajwa and the security establishment have supported the civilian setup, but this should not be considered as weakness,” the minister said.