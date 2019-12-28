Opposition’s Rahbar Committee assails NAB ordinance

The opposition’s Rahbar Committee has on Saturday assailed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2019,

Rahbar Committee convener Akram Durrani said the NAB ordinance has been introduced to save Prime Minister Imran Khan and his friends. He bashed the federal government and said it has failed to provide electricity and gas to the people.

Akram Durrani alleged that those who speak up openly, cases are lodged against them. He stressed that the opposition does not want conflict between the institutions.

Earlier, Akram Durrani chaired a session of the Rahbar Committee which was attended by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Faisal Kareem Kundi and Humayun Khan. Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Usman Kakar, Shafiq Pasrori and Hashim Babar were also present.

The leaders from the opposition deliberated on NAB detainments, army chief’s tenure extension, Pervez Musharraf case and other important matters.