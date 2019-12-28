Opposition lashes out at Federal govt over low gas pressure in Balochistan

QUETTA: Despite producing natural gas for the country from last 65 years, only five districts in Balochistan able to receive natural gas which causing destruction of juniper forests in Ziarat and Kalat. Political leaders shared these views on All Parties Ziarat conference held at Ziarat valley on Saturday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Former Minister Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal, MPA Nasrullah Zeeray, BNP’s Ghulam Nabi Marri, JUI F’s Dilawar Kakar and ANP’s Abdul Bari lashed out over Federal Government for neglecting Balochistan in supply of natural gas.

“Despite living in -20 temperature majority people in Balochistan deprived from natural gas but ironically low gas pressure in five districts of the province increase public woes.” The Speaker at APC Ziarat said.

“Balochistan has been supplying gas to rest of the country since 1952 but the owner of provincial natural resources blind of how much gas being produced from Sui, Zarghon and Och power plants.”

The conference also criticizes the policies of Sui Southern Gas Company in Balochistan added the company has been issuing overbilling to people of Balochistan although they were deprived from natural gas or being pestered by low-gas pressure,

“Federal Government and SSGC should review their policies toward people of Balochistan, if they didn’t, masses would commence protests across the province.” Nasrullay Zeeray and Ghulam Nabi Marri added.

Responding to the recent statement of Speaker Qudus Bizenjo toward performance of Chief Minister Jam Kamal the opposition members said, we know why Qudus Bizenjo admitted in government hospital and what script he has been following,

“The man was the key player of toppling down an elected regime in Balochistan and people of Balochistan better aware of people backing Bizenjo.” They said added apart from PTI and BAP the whole nation is tired from current federal and provincial regimes.

The opposition members further said, a government servant shouldn’t be given extension because the coming officers would also be as much honest and talented as much the previous one was.

