Opposition afraid of government’s performance: Zahoor Buledi

QUETTA: Provincial Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Buledi has said that the opposition parties, fearing the development in the province by the Balochistan government, have protested by disrupting the traditions of Balochistan in the House.

“This is an undemocratic and unlawful act, as they do not want to see development in Gwadar or any other part of Balochistan. The Balochistan government will fulfill all the promises made to the people in spite of all the circumstances. The opposition can enjoy their protests, as government will keep on delivering,” Mir Zahoor Buledi said while talking to media after the Assembly session on Monday.

He said that opposition parties protested during the Assembly session, in an undemocratic and unconstitutional manner, the opposition parties are protesting only to protect their political credibility as they do not want the development and prosperity of Gwadar. “Federal and Provincial Government is working on several development projects in Gwadar, worth 15 to 16 billion,” he said.

“The biggest concern in Gwadar has been the shortage of water, which shall be resolved to a great extent. He said that the protest of opposition parties was beyond understanding. “It is clear that we have always given the priority to Gwadar for its development, as the city is being developed on a large scale,” Buledi said.

He further said that practical steps are being undertaken to ensure public issues are resolved. “Apart from this, the elected representatives of the city are also receiving massive funds,” Buledi said.

He said that government has been working on various schemes for removing the public’s concerns over the Gwadar issue. Balochistan is working on various projects, opposition will be taken into confidence over legislation and other matters related to Gwadar.

“Gwadar will see real development through the master plan and as the master plan has been prepared by a Chinese company, with cost of 400 million rupees.

He said that the MPA who was protesting in the Assembly, had supported all decisions in the governing body and was present at the time of the approval of the master plan, including representatives from all political parties, why did not hesitate then but is trying to create a drama to protect his political credibility.

