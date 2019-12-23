No compromise on Kashmir at any cost: Gen Qamar

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated his resolve to protect the country, saying there will be “no compromise on Kashmir” at any cost, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Our quest for peace must never be misconstrued as weakness. There will never be a compromise on Kashmir whatever the cost,” the chief of army staff (COAS) made the remarks during his visit to the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday.

The visit came days after Indian troops once again violated the ceasefire violation along the LoC, resulting in numerous civilian casualties.

On August 5, India had stripped Occupied Kashmir of the special autonomy it had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order. Pakistan had strongly condemned the move and vowed to “exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps” taken by New Delhi.

“We are capable and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure/aggression for defence of our motherland,” Gen Qamar was quoted as saying by the military’s media wing.

The army chief also visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Muzaffarabad.

The Pakistan Army on Saturday had refuted the Indian media’s reports that the two Pakistani soldiers had been killed in cross-border clashes along the LoC between the two hostile neighbours on Friday night.

“No major exchange of fire in Kiran or Neelum valley as being propagated by Indian media,” said a statement issued by ISPR on Saturday.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned the international community that if India staged a false flag operation, then it would receive a “befitting response” from Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, the premier had said that during the past five years, the Modi’s government had been taking India towards Hindu Rashtra with its Hindutva supremacist and fascist ideology. He added that India could resort to a false flag operation to divert attention from domestic chaos and whip up war hysteria to mobilise Hindu nationalism.

“Now, with the Citizens Amendment Act, all those Indians who want a pluralist India are beginning to protest and it is becoming a mass movement,” Premier Imran said. “At the same time the siege by Indian occupation forces in IOJ&K continues and a bloodbath can be expected when it is lifted.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that a “befitting response” is being given to India’s ceasefire violations along the LoC, resulting in large number of casualties to Indian soldiers.

