New Year night: DC Quetta vows strict action against aerial firing

QUETTA: Deputy Commissioner Quetta Aurangzaib Badini has urged citizens to avoid from pestering citizens during New Year night directed authorities to take action against people involved in aerial firing, splashing snow spray and causing noise pollution. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Deputy Commissioner Quetta Aurangzaib Badini has urged citizens to avoid from pestering citizens during New Year night directed authorities to take action against people involved in aerial firing, splashing snow spray and causing noise pollution.

He shared these views on Monday while talking to media after chairing a meeting to discuss law and order situation during New Year’s celebrations.

“Following the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani, the district administration would utilize all resources to maintain law and order during New Year’s celebrations.” DC Quetta said added aerial firing and snow spray are fully banned during New Year’s night.

Replying to a query regarding action against encroachment in the provincial capital the Deputy Commissioner said, we have established a task-force carrying-out action against illegal encroachment in the city,

“During recent crackdown, we have freed 22 acers land occupied by land grabbers while 47 homes built on government land have been demolished and eight heavy machinery were confiscated.” Aurangazeb Badini added.

He further said, following the orders of CM Balochistan, various development programs being initiated in the city in order to ensure provision of quality relief to masses,

“The district administration has been fulfilling its responsibilities in order to make sure quality in all development schemes while the staff performing duties toward cleanliness of the city.” The Deputy Commission Quetta added.

Like this: Like Loading...