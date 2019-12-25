New gas reserves and crisis

This year too gas crisis has worsened equally hitting hard all categories of consumers in winter. The total shortfall has gone up to 600 million meter cubic feet (MMCFD). It has compelled the gas companies to stop supply to Compressed Natural Gas Stations and industries. But even then the domestic consumers are facing low pressure or suspension in supply. The incumbent government may have not succeeded in starting production from the completed oil and gas wells the drilling which has been completed last year. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

This year too gas crisis has worsened equally hitting hard all categories of consumers in winter. The total shortfall has gone up to 600 million meter cubic feet (MMCFD). It has compelled the gas companies to stop supply to Compressed Natural Gas Stations and industries. But even then the domestic consumers are facing low pressure or suspension in supply. The incumbent government may have not succeeded in starting production from the completed oil and gas wells the drilling which has been completed last year.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) the operator of Margand Block (2866-4) with 100 percent working interest has made a hydrocarbons discovery from its 1st exploratory well Margand X-1 in the block. It is located in District Kalat, Balochistan Province.

Margand X-1 was spud on 30 June 2019 and reached a depth of 4,500 meters (Measured Depth) inside Chiltan Limestone. On the basis of wireline logs, Modular Dynamics Testing (MDT) was carried out, which proved the presence of hydrocarbons. Based on wireline and MDT results, Drill Stem Test (DST) was conducted in the Chiltan Limestone.

It is highlighted that this is the first gas discovery on Kalat Plateau and it has opened a new sub-basin for further hydrocarbon exploration. The discovery of Margand X-1 well is the result of an aggressive strategy in the exploration of frontier basins adopted by PPL, to open new avenues for hydrocarbon exploration and production in Balochistan Province. This discovery will add to PPL’s hydrocarbon reserves and will contribute in reducing the gap between supply and demand of oil and gas in the country through the exploitation of indigenous resources.

Natural gas was discovered in Balochistan in early 1950s. It was in huge commercial quantity which agitated the minds of the Pakistani rulers to use it as a prime source of energy at the earliest. The highly excited rulers did not wait to import pipe by sea and pipes were imported by air thus the main pipeline was laid between Sui, the main source of supply, and Karachi. Balochistan where the natural gas was found was ignored and the bulk consumers are in Punjab and Sindh. Both the provinces are more developed comparing with Balochistan.

Balochistan is the only province of Pakistan where every successive Government in the province is striving to develop its economy but without making big investment on basic infrastructure—mainly gas and electricity or the sources of energy.

Balochistan has enough energy resources and still its people are denied Sui gas facility. More than 29 major districts of province, out of 34, had been denied Sui gas facilities by designs.

Sui Gas was used as energy substitute to this date saving at least five billion US dollars annually replacing oil imports. Sui Gas had made a saving of over 370 billion US dollar to this date as a substitute of oil. With the passage of time, more and more natural gas reserves were found one after another, all located in the Bugti Mainland. Other reserves are located in Pir Koh, Loti, Uch, the border of Khetran and Marri Hills and in Zain Koh f Bugti area and now reserves are found in Kalat.

It is unfair and amounts to denying the right price of Sui Gas to Balochistan. An addition reason is that the Gas had been used in the Punjab and Sindh as an engine of economic growth energizing industrial units. Only a few human settlements, including Quetta, were given natural gas facility. Important regions of Jhalawan and Mekran, Lasbela were denied gas facility. The second and third largest cities of Khuzdar and Turbat denied the gas facilities to this date when the Sui gas reserves are depleting fast due to massive use of gas in the Punjab and followed by Sindh.

Moreover, winters will only get worse in the years to come, so it would suit the Federal and Provincial government that propagates itself on being the party of ‘change’ to be better prepared and act pre-emptively in such sensitive matters.

Like this: Like Loading...