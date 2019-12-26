Narcotics Case: Rana Sanaullah released from Lahore’s Camp Jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President has been released from Lahore’s Camp Jail today (Dec 26) after the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted him bail in narcotics case. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President has been released from Lahore’s Camp Jail today (Dec 26) after the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted him bail in narcotics case.

Rana Sanaullah was welcomed with garlands and a shower of petals whereas the PML-N workers also chanted slogans on his release.

PML-N leader was arrested in a case pertaining to smuggling of drugs, and he has been released after five months and 25 days. His surety bonds were submitted in the LHC after which a Robkar was issued in the name of jail superintendent.

After receiving the Robkar, the investigation into the jail was completed and Rana Sanaullah was released. On the eve of the release, a large number of PML-N activists, including Rana Sanaullah’s wife and son-in-law, reached outside the jail for solidarity. However, he left with his family without talking to the media.

Earlier, The Lahore High Court (LHC) issued its 9-page detailed judgment of granting bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in a drug case filed against him by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

On Dec 23, Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad reserved the verdict after Sanaullah’s lawyers and prosecutors of the ANF concluded their arguments.

The ruling stated that the prosecution did not challenge in any of the courts the move to grant bail to the accomplices of Rana Sanaullah in the same case, and the trial court had rejected the petitioner’s bail while approved bails to his accomplices.

Furthermore, the prosecution had not approached the LHC for cancellation of the bails granted to Sanaullah’s accomplices.

Moreover, the ANF had not obtained the petitioner’s physical remand from the trial court after arresting him.

On the other hand, Sanaullah’s lawyers, seeking a copy of the written decision, have filed an application in the LHC’s office.

The application pleaded with the court that the applicants should be provided with certified copies of the written decision today. Sanaullah is likely to be released today after surety bonds are submitted to an anti-narcotics court in Lahore.

Like this: Like Loading...