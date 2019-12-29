NAB has become PTI’s tool for victimization: Dr Malik

QUETTA: President National Party Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch has said, situation like instability were palpable in center and provinces as democracy, constitution and parliament have been completely paralyzed under Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf rule alleged NAB as political vengeance’s tool of current government. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: President National Party Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch has said, situation like instability were palpable in center and provinces as democracy, constitution and parliament have been completely paralyzed under Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf rule alleged NAB as political vengeance’s tool of current government.

He shared these views on Sunday while addressing a workers conference of National Party at Sibi adding the Election Commission and other institutions being paralyzed by the flawed policies of Prime Minister and his cabinet,

“Electronic and Print media being silenced and facing harsh criticism by Federal Government.” Dr. Malik Baloch said.

Secretary General of National Party Jan Muhammad Buledi, Vice-President NP and Senator Mir Kabir Muhammad Shahi also addressed the conference.

The Senior leadership of NP comprising Khair Jan Baloch, Yasmeen Lehri, Mehrab Baloch, Meer Liaquat Baloch, Ali Ahmed Langove, Abdul Sattar Bangulzai, former Chairman BSO Hamid Baloch, Muhammad Khan Selachi, Aslm Gashkori and others have expressed full trust on central leadership of NP.

Former Chief Minister Balochistan Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch and Secretary General NP slammed Federal Government for ruining the country’s economy added, instability surfaced amid center and provinces which would increase further turmoil in the country.

“The selected regime has hijacked general elections in 2018, after elections, the country has been facing a situation like hostage under tight grip of IMF.

The NP leadership and workers have vowed to raise the irregularities being committed in Chakar Khan University Sibi added government jobs being sold blatantly but provincial government unable to curb bad governance in Balochistan.

