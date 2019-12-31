More than 16000 children to born on New Year’s Day in Pakistan: UNICEF

KARACHI: An estimated 16,787 babies will be born in Pakistan on New Year’s Day. Pakistani babies will account for 4.28 per cent of the estimated 392,078 babies to be born on New Year’s Day. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

KARACHI: An estimated 16,787 babies will be born in Pakistan on New Year’s Day. Pakistani babies will account for 4.28 per cent of the estimated 392,078 babies to be born on New Year’s Day.

“The beginning of a new year and a new decade is an opportunity to reflect on our hopes and aspirations not only for our future, but the future of those who will come after us,” said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director on Tuesday.

She said “as the calendar flips each January, we are reminded of all the possibility and potential of each child embarking on her or his life’s journey, if they are just given that chance.”

UNICEF in a reported stated that the globally, over half of these births are estimated to take place in eight countries as in India 67,385 babies will be newborn, China 46,299, Nigeria 26,039, Pakistan 16,787, Indonesia 13,020, The United States of America will be welcome 10,452 newborn babies, The Democratic Republic of Congo 10,247 and Ethiopia will be welcome 8,493 newborn babies on January First 2020.

UNICEF celebrates babies born on New Year’s Day each January, an auspicious day for child birth around the world.

However, for millions of newborns around the world, the day of their birth is far less auspicious.

In 2018, 2.5 million new-borns died in just their first month of life; about a third of them on the first day of life. Among those children, most died from preventable causes such as premature birth, complications during delivery, and infections like sepsis. In addition, more than 2.5 million babies are born dead each year.

She said that over the past three decades, the world has seen remarkable progress in child survival, cutting the number of children worldwide who die before their fifth birthday by more than half. But there has been slower progress for newborns, she added.

Babies dying in the first month accounted for 47 per cent of all deaths among children under five in 2018, up from 40 per cent in 1990, added UNICEF executive director.

She stated that UNICEF’s Every Child Alive Campaign calls for immediate investment in health workers with the right training, who are equipped with the right medicines to ensure every mother and newborn is cared for by a safe pair of hands to prevent and treat complications during pregnancy, delivery and birth.

“Too many mothers and newborns are not being cared for by a trained and equipped midwife or nurse, and the results are devastating,” added Fore. “We can ensure that millions of babies survive their first day and live into this decade and beyond if every one of them is born into a safe pair of hands.”

Like this: Like Loading...