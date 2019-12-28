MCC achieves 500,000 tons lead-zinc target in Duddar

DUDDAR, BOCHISTAN: The MCC Huaye, Duddar (MHD) Mining Company (PVT) organized celebrations ceremony program at Duddar lead-zinc project for achieving annual full capacity with 500,000 tons, on Saturday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DUDDAR, BOCHISTAN: The MCC Huaye, Duddar (MHD) Mining Company (PVT) organized celebrations ceremony program at Duddar lead-zinc project for achieving annual full capacity with 500,000 tons, on Saturday.

MRDL chairman Xuping, secretary mines of Balochistan Syed Zafar Ali Bukhari, senior vice president MRDL Nawaz Khan in Islamabad, DG Minerals Ministry of Energy & Petroleum Iqbal, Chinese officials, government officials from Islamabad, Karachi, and Quetta attended the program.

Addressing the participants and Chinese and Pakistan employees, MRDL chairman Xuping said, “Today, we have a grand gathering to celebrate the historic goal of achieving annual full capacity with 500,000 tons of the Duddar lead-zinc project.”

He further added, “At this moment, all of the Chinese and Pakistani employees in Duddar are filled with happiness and proud of today’s construction achievement, as well as pleased that we have not disappointed the expectations of Chinese, Pakistani government, and friends from all walks of life.

“When China Huaye Group was entrusted by MCC Group to take over the Duddar project, we were faced with the harsh geological conditions of the mine and severe market situation,” he continued to add. “Over the years, MCC Hauye Duddar project has overcome difficulties all the way through the vicissitudes of the wind and rain to achieve its goal.

Duddar lean-zinc mining is situated in Balochistan Lasbela district. It is the only underground metal mining project in Pakistan. The said project is invested and developed by China Metallurgical Group, and China Huaye Group is responsible for construction and production.

Duddar lead-zinc project commenced construction in 2005, and shut down due to the difficult underground mining conditions. In 2014, MHD took over the right to operate Duddar project through international tendering, as well as started its recovery construction. In 2019, MHD officials said to have reached the annual full production capacity in the December month, which is one year ahead of schedule.

Throwing light on the background of Duddar project, senior vice president MRDL Nawaz Khan said, “The systematic investigation of Duddar deposits started in 1980 and $236 million were invested in it to bring it to present stage. Out of this $7 million was spent UNDP/PMDC, $20 million by Pascminco of Australi, $108 million by MCC Duddar Mineral Development Company of China (DMDC), and $101 million by MCC Huaye Duddar Mining Compnay (MHD).”

“So far, MHD has paid the provincial government of Balochistan Rs1, 052.434 million as royalty, Rs210.487 million the government of Pakistan as presumptive tax, and Rs105.2 million EPZA as development surcharge,” he further added.

Secretary Mines Syed Zafar Ali Bukhari said on the occasion, “More than 52 minerals are present in the Balochistan province which has the potential to change the people’s lives and the fate of the province and country.

According to him, there is lack of technical people in Balochistan, which is why the government is striving hard to full-fill this gap

In his concluding remarks, he said, “In Duddar, the Chinese company has worked more than our expectations. It is the responsibly of company to provide education, health facilities, and jobs to locals living near the project site. As for the government, the government and mining department will further launch new projects for locals, too.”

Other speakers from China, Pakistan also spoke on the occasion.

