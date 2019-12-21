Maryam Nawaz files another petition in LHC to have her name removed from ECL

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday filed another petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a bid to have her name removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The interior ministry and director general of Federal Investigation Agency have been listed as respondents in the petition by Maryam. A hearing on the petition is scheduled for Monday.

The petition is her second attempt to have her name struck off the no-fly list. In a petition filed earlier this month, she had expressed concern for her father Nawaz Sharif’s health. Furthermore, she had requested the court to allow her to travel abroad so she could take care of Nawaz in London.

Subsequently, the high court had asked the government to make a final decision about removing Maryam’s name from the ECL within the next seven days.

However, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said repeatedly that the government would neither remove Maryam’s name from the ECL nor allow her to travel abroad.

Maryam and her father Nawaz, a three-time former prime minister, were placed on the ECL in 2018, following their conviction in the Avenfield reference.

It is pertinent to mention that on November 4, the LHC had granted bail to Maryam in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.