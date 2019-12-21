Law & Order situation improved in Balochistan: Zia Langove

KHUZDAR: Home Minister Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Khan Langove has said that the law and order situation in Balochistan is better than ever. The Levies forces along with other forces are involved in establishing the peace in region. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

KHUZDAR: Home Minister Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Khan Langove has said that the law and order situation in Balochistan is better than ever. The Levies forces along with other forces are involved in establishing the peace in region.

Levies are the traditional force of Balochistan, which is being modernized according to the needs of present time, as it will safeguard CPEC route and socio-economic schemes.

“The sacrifices made by the Levies are unforgettable, their problems are to be resolved on a priority basis,” Mir Zia Langove said while addressing the Passing out Parade ceremony of the Levies Force personnel in Khuzdar.

391 Levies personnel, including four QRF Jawans belonging to Bolan, Panjgur and Awaran District has completed their course of training. A large number of political and tribal leaders including Commissioner Qalat Division Hafiz Tahir, Director General Levies Force Balochistan Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani, ADC Khuzdar Abdul Quddus Achakzai and other were present on the occasion.

In his address, Home Minister Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Langove said that, due to the sacrifices of the Levies force, people of Balochistan are living in peace. Levies are the old force of Balochistan and acquaintance with the local areas. “Levies is being developed precisely to the modern requirements, as thirty thousand Levies personnel are serving to maintain law and order situation throughout Balochistan,” Zia Langove said.

“Today I am proud of the professional skills of the young men who have been trained. It seems that the training of the Levies Force’s is equally good as any other force.

Commissioner Qalat on the occasion said, “people of Jhalawan are very supportive of all the forces, the personnel of the Levies Force have sacrificed their lives to ensure peace in the area. Levies Force have acquired considerable expertise in counter-terrorism, search operations and can serve with police and FC anywhere”.

He said that Levies has the ability to defend the country side by side and with the armed forces when needed.

DG Levies Mujibur Rahman Qambrani said that several wings of Levies force has been created, including CPEC wing, QRF, Investigation Wing. “CPEC Wing will secure routes, Socio-Economic Wing will protect development schemes,” he said.

Later, at the end of the ceremony, prizes were distributed among the personnel who performed the best of the training for two and a half months, while the collective oath was also taken from the young men.

The Levies Force personnel also exhibited their skills, presented the salute to the Minister. Sardar Hayat Khan Sajdi, Sardar Manzoor Ahmed and other tribal notables were also present on the occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...