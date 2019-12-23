Lashkari Raisani slams PM for skipping Malaysia summit

QUETTA: Chairman Balochistan Peace Forum and former Senator Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani slammed Federal Government over government’s refusal in participating in Kuala Lumpur Summit former Senator said, current selected regime has termed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as idol politician but not able to set an independent foreign policy of Pakistan’ Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chairman Balochistan Peace Forum and former Senator Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani slammed Federal Government over government’s refusal in participating in Kuala Lumpur Summit former Senator said, current selected regime has termed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as idol politician but not able to set an independent foreign policy of Pakistan’

He shared these views on Monday while a Seminar called Journey toward Peace with Books held at Quetta Press Club where Balochistan Peace Forum gifted 229 books to Jhalawan Law College.

“Our Prime Minister didn’t participate in Kuala Lumpur summit because he secured the interest of others instead of securing his own country’s foreign policy.” Lashkari Raisani added.

Lashkari called Baloch and Pashtun nations to link themselves with books adding our province needs talented and honest doctors, engineers, lawyers, politicians and scientists.

“Friendships with books is the only solution to steer Balochistan out from current woes hence our youth particularly Baloch and Pashtoon nations should build a strong connection with books in order to develop this soil.” Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani said.

He lamented over fake slogans in the country distracted educated people of Pakistan added unfortunately the country betrayed on various fake campaigns including Dam Funds, Hammer Group and Liberalism, “Balochistan has been pushed into flames of sectarianism and terrorism which frozen educational development.”

He also stressed upon self-discipline instead of just complaining in order to find-out a better solution for Balochistan which for we should push our nations toward book reading.

Principle Jhalawan Law College Abdul Qudoos Bangulzai has lauded the books’ gift presented by Lashkari Raisani added since 8 August, lawyers’ carnage, the college was facing books shortage but the gift would ease our woes.

Like this: Like Loading...