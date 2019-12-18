Lashkari Raisani condemns police torture on Advocate Tahir Haideri

QUETTA: Former Senator and central leader of Balochistan National Party (BNP) Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani has strongly condemned police torture on senior lawyer Tahir Haideri Advocate added these incidents losing public trust on police. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Police force is responsible to impart justice to people of society but unfortunately the forces has turned violent against innocent masses which declining the moral of the force.” Lashkari Raisani said in his condemnation statement demanding immediate action against police soldiers involved in torturing Tahir Advocate.

He further said, today applicants are afraid from filing cases in police stations due to their rude behavior added I fully support the boycott of District Bar Association and lawyers’ community against torture on Tahir Haideri Advocate.

