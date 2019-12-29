KPC election tied: Saeed Sarbazi elected as acting President

KARACHI: In a rare event, the election between Mohammad Imtiaz Khan Faran of the Democrats and Ahmed Khan Malik of the United Panel tied on Saturday with each securing 579 votes, prompting the election committee to withhold the result until Jan 6. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

KARACHI: In a rare event, the election between Mohammad Imtiaz Khan Faran of the Democrats and Ahmed Khan Malik of the United Panel tied on Saturday with each securing 579 votes, prompting the election committee to withhold the result until Jan 6.

The recount was done thrice before the election committee asked both the groups to decide the matter between them till Jan 6. According to the committee, in case the two sides failed to reach any understanding, then re-polling for the post will be held.

Democrats Saeed Sarbazi elected as acting President.

On all other posts, the candidates of the Democrats won.

Arman Sabir, Saeed Sarbazi, Raja Kamran and Mohammad Saqib (Sagheer) were elected secretary, vice president, treasurer and joint secretary, respectively.

Likewise, Abdul Jabbar Nasir, Abdul Waheed Rajper, Zain Ali, Atique-ur-Raehman, Beena Qayyom, Mohammad Liaquat Ali (Mughal) and Saeed Ahmed (Lashari) were elected members of the governing body.

