Karachi shivers from coldest day of winter season 2019 as mercury drops to 9 °C

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that Monday (December 24) was the coldest day of the ongoing winter season yet in Karachi, with the temperature dropping to as low as 9 degree Celsius in parts of the metropolis. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that Monday (December 24) was the coldest day of the ongoing winter season yet in Karachi, with the temperature dropping to as low as 9 degree Celsius in parts of the metropolis.

In some plain areas of Karachi, it was felt as if the temperature had dropped to as low as 8 °C, the Met Office in Karachi reported.

It further said that temperature can reach a maximum of 22 °C in parts of the city.

Karachi is in the grip of cold weather as winds at the speed of 30kmph from the north-west usher in a spell of dry weather across the metropolis.

The weather is expected to remain chilly throughout the day with clear skies forecast. Other areas of the country are also witnessing a spell of cold weather, with several cities in the north engulfed by fog.

In Sindh, the lowest temperature recorded on Monday was in Mohenjo-daro, whereas the lowest temperature throughout the country was in Skardu where mercury dropped to as low as -15 °C.

Like this: Like Loading...