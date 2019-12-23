Justice Gulzar Ahmed hears first case as CJP, dismisses patwari’s appeal

ISLAMABAD. Justice Gulzar Ahmed Monday heard his first case as the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) and dismissed patwari Muhammad Nawaz’s appeal. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

ISLAMABAD. Justice Gulzar Ahmed Monday heard his first case as the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) and dismissed patwari Muhammad Nawaz’s appeal.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted the hearing. The chief justice said in his remarks that the patwari was found guilty of misconduct as it has been proven that he violated court’s order.

The patwari’s counsel congratulated Justice Gulzar Ahmed on assuming his charge and said he considers himself lucky that the new chief justice is conducting the hearing of his case.

The lawyer argued that gardawar and tehsildar were also involved in the violation but his client was accused of the entire matter.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that the court will not intervene in the executive matters while directing the counsel to only present arguments regarding the patwari’s case.

The apex court dismissed patwari Muhammad Nawaz’s appeal. He was terminated in 2012.

Like this: Like Loading...