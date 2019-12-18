Joint efforts stressed to resolve Balochistan problem

QUETTA: Interior Minister Mir Zia Ullah Langove has called for joint efforts to resolve people`s problems and said that individual issues are of no importance in the face of collective issues. It is the need of the hour and the situation that all issues should be resolved with mutual understanding, which will surely yield the most far-reaching results. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Interior Minister Mir Zia Ullah Langove has called for joint efforts to resolve people`s problems and said that individual issues are of no importance in the face of collective issues. It is the need of the hour and the situation that all issues should be resolved with mutual understanding, which will surely yield the most far-reaching results.

“The government believes in resolving all issues in consultation with all relevant stakeholders,” Zia Langove said this while meeting with various delegations from remote areas of the province and issuing orders on the occasion.

Provincial Minister for Food Sardar Abdul Rahman Ketharan and social activist Agha Akram Jan was also present on the occasion. Zia Langove said that to meet the challenges of modern age, we have to get ahead of the modern world with modern technology.

The Minister directed the visiting youth to continue their studies with interest and diligence and pay special attention to the acquisition of advanced education technology. “We are passionate about serving the younger generation for a brighter and better future so that we can eliminate unemployment by giving our young generation a better future and make them more skilled,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...