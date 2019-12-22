Jam Kamal hints at reshuffle in provincial cabinet

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has said that as long as he remains the Chief Minister, will be paying attention to his work, provincial ministers’ performance is being monitored and a suitable decision will be made at an appropriate time. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Our efforts have always been to perform well as people have exceptions with us. If we do not show better performance, then there will be a big question mark. The government is ensuring self-accountability, as everyone is accountable,” Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal said while talking to journalists in Civil Hospital Quetta on Sunday. Jam Kamal visited the hospital to inquire the health of Speaker Provincial Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

Jam Kamal said that department of Health those who are responsible for the misery of health department shall be identified. “It would be shameful, if two or three hospitals of Quetta cannot be improved,” he said.

He further said that the government is focusing on the performance to deliver, “we have to fulfill whatever responsibilities the people have given us by elected us,” he said.

“The reshuffle in the cabinet is common practice. Though, i would not like to make any changes, but people have expectations and we have to fulfill them. If we do not deliver, the question marks would be raised,” he said.

He said that health is an important department. “Five minutes are very valuable for human life, changes have been made in the health department, as performance of the department was not satisfactory in last six months,” he said.

He further said, “there were weaknesses in the department as well as no improvement measured”. Keeping in view the two important steps were taken under compulsion, he said.

“Since taking charge of the ministry, i have been briefed about the performance of the health department, thoroughly. It is hoped that the new secretary will work for the betterment of the department,” Jam Kamal said.

He said that transfer posting is not a permanent solution to the problem. Those who have not fulfilled their responsibilities will be issued show cause. “We have to determine those who are responsible for the irresponsibility,” he added.

He further added that department will conduct a thorough investigation into the conflict, whether the former minister, secretary, DG is responsible for the present condition of the department.

Chief Minister said that if we could not focus on two or three hospitals in Quetta, it would be a matter of shame. The department has improved in the rural areas of the province, surgery started in small towns, but there is a lot of room for improvement.

“Cardiac and cancer hospitals are going to be built in the province. Unfortunately, in past, we have only focused on the construction of buildings but not functioning,” he said.

“I myself will be looking after the health department, as improvements will be seen in one and a half months,” he said and added that since the establishment of the provincial government, accountability has been going on in all respects in the province.

“CMIT has visited more than 1,000 schemes and reviewed the reports on many schemes, as investigations are underway. Negligence has also been determined. Many employees have been given penalties under the BEDA Act. Balochistan has gone through many trials in the last 10 years. People have shed their blood for the betterment of the situation here if we realize how we have spent these 10 years,” he said.

He further said, “if we do not take our responsibilities seriously, it would be injustice”.

